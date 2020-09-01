1/1
Anne Cartan Harrison
Anne Cartan Harrison

Memphis - Anne Cartan Harrison,85, of Memphis, TN, passed away on August 30th, 2020 at Germantown

Methodist Hospital, a victim of COVID 19.

Anne was born and raised in Matawan, NJ. She was the only child of Ren and Ann Cartan. She

was a graduate of Cathrine Gibbs secretarial college in New York City. In 1954 she married

James Otis Harrison and with him lived in four different cities and states, Midland park,NJ,

Ishpeming, MI, Pittsburgh, PA, and Memphis, TN, and raised four children, Sandy, Greg

(Debbie), Glen ( Gayle), and Gary. Her husband was one of the early pilots for FedEx and Anne

has lived in the Memphis area since 1973. She is survived by two of her sons, both

professional aviators, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Anne was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, reading and

entertaining.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at Brantley Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.BrantleyFuneral.com






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
6628952310
