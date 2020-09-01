Anne Cartan Harrison
Memphis - Anne Cartan Harrison,85, of Memphis, TN, passed away on August 30th, 2020 at Germantown
Methodist Hospital, a victim of COVID 19.
Anne was born and raised in Matawan, NJ. She was the only child of Ren and Ann Cartan. She
was a graduate of Cathrine Gibbs secretarial college in New York City. In 1954 she married
James Otis Harrison and with him lived in four different cities and states, Midland park,NJ,
Ishpeming, MI, Pittsburgh, PA, and Memphis, TN, and raised four children, Sandy, Greg
(Debbie), Glen ( Gayle), and Gary. Her husband was one of the early pilots for FedEx and Anne
has lived in the Memphis area since 1973. She is survived by two of her sons, both
professional aviators, 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Anne was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, reading and
entertaining.
Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at Brantley Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis. Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.BrantleyFuneral.com