Anne Culver Carrington
Collierville - Anne Culver Carrington July 8, 1925 - November 18, 2019
Anne Culver Carrington, wife of Vance Moffat Carrington, Jr., died at her home on Monday, November 18th. She was predeceased by her husband, daughter, Verner Carrington Tull, and sister, Carolyn Culver Munn. Anne was born July 8, 1925 in Fort Worth, TX to Judge Frank Culver and Verner Culver. She attended Monticello College IL, University of Texas and graduated from Texas Christian University and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
She earned a Masters Degree in Library Science from the University of Memphis. Anne was a Librarian for many years at Collierville High School.
After retirement she enjoyed traveling, bridge with dear friends, the mountains of North Carolina and time with family.
Those left to cherish her memory are Camille Carrington, Maryville, TN, Vance Moffatt Carrington III, Collierville, TN, and Anne Carrington Schaeffer and husband Milton Jr., of Wilmington, NC, Patty Carrington, Cayce MS,: Grandchildren, Claire Cochrane, Clay Jones, Culver Carrington, Melissa Carrington, Camille Tull, Leigh Tull, M. Turner Schaeffer III, and Carolyn Schaeffer White, Geneva Phillips: caregiver and Dr. Robert Kraus.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, donations may be made to the Center, P.O. Box 41527, Memphis, TN or Union Mission Shelter, P.O. Box, Memphis, TN 38101 or Collierville Animal Shelter, 600 E. South St., Collierville, TN 38017.
A gathering of friends and family will be held Friday, November 22nd from 3:30 to 6 pm at Anne's home, 124 Hillwood Ln., Collierville, TN 38017. Burial will be with a private graveside service.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019