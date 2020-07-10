Anne Marie H. (Sue) Thompson
Germantown - Anne Marie H. (Sue) Thompson, 93, a resident of Germantown, TN, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at The Village at Germantown Retirement Home. She was born in Richmond, VA. She lived there until she married Ollis P. "Tommy" Thompson and moved to Montgomery, Al. where she lived for over 50 years. She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ollis P. "Tommy" Thompson. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Thompson, of Memphis, TN, her son, Gregory Thompson of Pike Road, Al and her sister in law, Betty Thompson of Birmingham, Al.
Graveside services were held at Greenwood Cemetery, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Montgomery, Al.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.