Anne Coggin, 76, of Memphis, TN, died March 3, 2020 from complications related to viral encephalitis.
Anne was a graduate of Corinth (MS) High School, and earned a Bachelor's of Education from the University of Mississippi and Master's of Education from the University of Memphis. Anne was a long-time employee of Youth Villages, where she served as a teacher, principal and director of education. After retiring from Youth Villages in 2017, Anne enjoyed working for the Memphis Redbirds, volunteering with MIFA, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Coggin; her parents, Jack and Lillian Marlow; and her brother, Jack Marlow. She is survived by her sister, Judi Rainwater; her children, Bridget Coggin-Thomson (Patrick) and Jay Coggin (Kim); and her grandchildren, Jimmy Thomson and Lilly Coggin.
Anne will be remembered for the tremendous effect she had on the lives of her students and teachers in her role as an educator, her love of her family and her deep commitment to her many friends.
Visitation will be held at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Avenue, at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Youth Villages with a notation that the memorial is to be directed to Food with Class, a program that Anne started that allowed students to develop cooking and catering skills as part of their education.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020