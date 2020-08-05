Anne (Antonia) Spiro ReaganOlive Branch - Anne (Antonia) Spiro Reagan was born May 16, 1928 to Demetrius and Esther Spiro. Her life ended on August 4, 2020, (age 92) after a brief illness. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, and was the 4th of 6 children. She lived at Olive Grove Terrace Assisted Living Center, where she had excellent care, and compassion was the norm.She attended Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, where she met and was married to her husband (George Reagan) for 53 years. They had 4 children. Her highest priority in life was to be a good Christian and mother. Her Christian example and excellence in all she did was apparent, from being a mom, to being a friend, to teaching 5th graders in church for 35 years. Few knew, though, that she could play the piano, sing, sew, even paint and write short stories. Yet, her greatest attribute, was that she extended kindness to and showed an interest in everyone, whether she knew them or not. In addition, she and our father were extremely generous to dozens of charities, orphan homes, and their church.Mother loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the Wooddale Church of Christ, which later became the Southwind Church of Christ, where she regularly volunteered to prepare a meal, visit the sick, teach a class, write a note, bring a gift, or offer an encouraging word.She is preceded in death by her husband, George Reagan, two older brothers, Alex and George Spiro, and her two older sisters, Rena Springer and Mary Fields. She has one surviving sister, Helen Stewart of Parma, Ohio. She leaves 4 children: Philip (Louise) Reagan, Rance (Debbie) Reagan, Kathleen (Jerry) Cox, Laura (Victor) Kleinaitis, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.We were blessed to be her children. The family is grateful to all of you, who enriched our mother's life with your friendship.There will be a graveside service on Friday, August 7th at 1:00 pm at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Road in Memphis.