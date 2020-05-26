Anne V. Boals



Collierville - Anne V. Boals, 92, passed away on May 22, 2020. Before retiring she worked as a secretary for the Memphis City Schools. She served as a volunteer for the Woman's Exchange, Salvation Army, and the Martha-Mary Circle at 2nd Presbyterian Church. Her love for gardening extended to her being a member of a Garden Club. She was very active and enjoyed walking and playing tennis with her friends. She will always be remembered for her incredible spirit, big smile, and her love for her family. Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Virgil E Boals; and her son, Barry Paul Boals. Her survivors include her daughter, Barbara Toberman; sister, Bernice Morgan; five grandchildren, Elizabeth Boals Banks, Emily Boals Logue, Michelle Valldejuli, Christopher Valldejuli, Barry Paul Boals Jr.; and five great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 am in Memorial Park Cemetery.









