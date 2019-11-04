|
Anne Williams Muller
Anne Williams Muller, 54, died on All Saints' Day, November 1, 2019, after a long illness she faced with grace and strength.
Born in Memphis, Anne was a graduate of Germantown High School, and attended Memphis State University where she was a member of Delta Gamma. An adventurous and gracious spirit, Anne worked as a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines for twenty years and traveled the world, making friends wherever she went. She also served as an attendant for the Indianapolis Colt's charter flights.
Anne married Thayne Muller in 2006, and together have three children: daughter Lillian Lee Muller, and twin sons Mitchell Williams Muller and Matthew Davidson Muller. All three were a source of immense pride to Anne, and are growing to be as fearless, as empathetic, and as loving of others as their mother was.
Anne was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Perry Williams, maternal grandparents Albert and Lillian Perry, paternal grandparents Dr. and Mrs. Roy D. Williams Sr., and infant brother William Robert Williams Jr. She leaves her husband Thayne; children Lillian, Matthew and Mitchell; her father William R. Williams (Bob); and brothers Scott Alexander Williams and Lee Taylor Williams.
A visitation honoring Anne will be held Monday, Nov. 4, 6-8 PM, at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee.
Requiem Eucharist will be held the following day, Nov. 5, at 11:00 AM, at St. George's Episcopal Church, 2425 S. Germantown Rd., Germantown, Tennessee. Guests and friends will be received an hour earlier, at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to the Church of the Holy Communion, Memphis, or Center.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019