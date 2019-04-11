|
Anneliese Tillery
Millington, TN
Anneliese M. Tillery, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1932 in Eltville am Rhein, Germany. In 1954, she married the love of her life, J.E. Tillery. He preceded her in death on February 21, 2009, after 55 years of marriage. As an Air Force spouse, she enjoyed travelling the world before ultimately settling down in Millington, Tennessee. She will be forever remembered for her contagious laugh andpassion for cooking. She owned and operated several dining establishments that showcased her culinary talent in a welcoming environment. She was a friend to everyone she met and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Kornelia McGoldrick (Eugene) of Montclair, Virginia; Rebecca Ryer (Andre Miller) of Lapeer, Michigan; Sara Bates (Michael) of Ellington, Missouri; Jimmy Tillery of Tucson, Arizona; and John Tillery (Sarah Jo) of Piperton, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Janis McGoldrick, Jennie James, DanyeleWatson, T.J. Heller, Jason Heller, Jennifer TenHoeve, and Chandler Tillery; eleven great-grandchildren, Jessica, Emma, Jacob, Nathan, Brien, Alexander, Tayah, Trey, Kody, Kaylie, and Owen; and two sisters, Karen Mager and Helga Mall. Please join us in the celebration of her life at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington, Tennessee on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with a burial service immediately following.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019