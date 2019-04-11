Services
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-3375
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
6755 U.S. 51
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anneliese Tillery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anneliese Tillery


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anneliese Tillery Obituary
Anneliese Tillery

Millington, TN

Anneliese M. Tillery, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born on July 2, 1932 in Eltville am Rhein, Germany. In 1954, she married the love of her life, J.E. Tillery. He preceded her in death on February 21, 2009, after 55 years of marriage. As an Air Force spouse, she enjoyed travelling the world before ultimately settling down in Millington, Tennessee. She will be forever remembered for her contagious laugh andpassion for cooking. She owned and operated several dining establishments that showcased her culinary talent in a welcoming environment. She was a friend to everyone she met and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her children, Kornelia McGoldrick (Eugene) of Montclair, Virginia; Rebecca Ryer (Andre Miller) of Lapeer, Michigan; Sara Bates (Michael) of Ellington, Missouri; Jimmy Tillery of Tucson, Arizona; and John Tillery (Sarah Jo) of Piperton, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Janis McGoldrick, Jennie James, DanyeleWatson, T.J. Heller, Jason Heller, Jennifer TenHoeve, and Chandler Tillery; eleven great-grandchildren, Jessica, Emma, Jacob, Nathan, Brien, Alexander, Tayah, Trey, Kody, Kaylie, and Owen; and two sisters, Karen Mager and Helga Mall. Please join us in the celebration of her life at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home in Millington, Tennessee on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. with a burial service immediately following.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home - Millington
Download Now