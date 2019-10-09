|
Annelle Hungerford Hickman
Clarksdale - Annelle Hungerford Hickman, 99, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at home.
Funeral Services are 1:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis, TN with burial in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.
Mrs. Hickman from a young age modeled at Goldsmith's Department Store as well as being a homemaker.
Survivors include: daughters Lynn Hungerford (Hartley) Kittle of Clarksdale, MS, Lynn Hickman of Pensacola, FL; 2 grandchildren Kristen Kittle (Brian) McCaskill of Starkville, MS, Hart (Beth) Kittle of Greenwood, MS; 4 great grandchildren Anna Hartley McCaskill, Carter Kittle, Hartley Kittle IV, Katherine McCaskill; 2 nephews Terry Bentley of Memphis, TN, Joey Bentley of Denver, CO. Preceded in death by Husbands Frank Hungerford, Jim Hickman; sister Peggy Throneberry; brother Carl Bobbitt.
Many thanks to Angela Suggs and all the special ladies in Fiser Spradling Green House at Flowers Manor for the loving and compassionate care.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019