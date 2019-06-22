|
|
Annemarie Bartlett Jones
Collierville - Annemarie Bartlett Jones, age 64, passed away June 18, 2019 at Germantown Methodist. Born July 6th, 1954 in Portsmouth, VA. Graduated from Lake Taylor high school in 1972. Dedicated FedEx employee for over 20 years.
Her creative mindset led her to be a lifelong talented painter, gardner, and woodworker.
Preceded in death by her father Harold Bartlett and mother Diane Bartlett Stanbridge. She leaves behind two children, Wesley Jones and Ashley Spain (Thomas); two brothers, David and Brian Bartlett; step-father, Harold Stanbridge; and two grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Wishing to spend eternity among the seas, Annemarie's ashes will be spread at Avalon Pier on a later date.
Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Kawasaki Disease Foundation in her name.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 22, 2019