1/1
Annette Lou Broadhurst
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette Lou Broadhurst

Germantown - Annette Lou Broadhurst, 76, passed away peacefully with her husband of 54 years at her side on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the intensive care unit at Baptist Hospital in Memphis TN. She was born on February 10, 1944 in Akron, Ohio. She was the daughter of Homer and Lillian Wilt. She and her husband were married on September 3, 1966. Annette had three beautiful children; Stephanie, Jay and Elizabeth. She and her family moved to the Memphis area in 1981 when her husband took an executive position at Holiday Inns Inc. After her children were grown, she took a retail position at a soccer store and eventually became the store manager. Later in life, she became a sales associate at The Gift Horse in Germantown, TN where she enjoyed working and made many friends. She was also a member of The Mystic Society of the Memphi and was a "Duchess" on its royal court in 2005. Annette also loved playing bridge and bunko with many of her girlfriends.

Annette was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, and wife and loved her friends. She loved well and was well-loved. She loved sports and enjoyed season tickets for football and basketball at Ole Miss and fun times in the Grove and trips to games with her husband and their friends. One of her grandchildren summed it up well when he said that his grandmother was the most kindhearted and loving woman that he knew, and that she was always loving and always looking out for his best interest, and that she would always greet him with a hug, and always "spoiled her grandkids." It was said by her friends that she never did anything bad in her whole life. She was known for her bright eyes and bright smile.

Annette is survived by her husband Jerome (Jerry) Broadhurst; daughter; Elizabeth Toland (Bobby); son Jay Broadhurst (Beth); sister Beverly Prasher (Terry); 8 grandchildren: Hunter Charles, Blake Charles, Coleman Epperson, Hayden Epperson, Dawson Epperson, Carson Toland, Madeleine Broadhurst, and Zachary Broadhurst; one great grandchild, Arlo Charles, several nieces and nephews, and one spoiled dog, Reggie.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation to celebrate the life of Annette Lou Broadhurst on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Germantown, TN on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with the graveside service to follow.

Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, MDA, Toys for Tots, St. Jude or the charity of your choice. Flowers may be sent to the Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved