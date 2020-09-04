Annette Lou Broadhurst
Germantown - Annette Lou Broadhurst, 76, passed away peacefully with her husband of 54 years at her side on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the intensive care unit at Baptist Hospital in Memphis TN. She was born on February 10, 1944 in Akron, Ohio. She was the daughter of Homer and Lillian Wilt. She and her husband were married on September 3, 1966. Annette had three beautiful children; Stephanie, Jay and Elizabeth. She and her family moved to the Memphis area in 1981 when her husband took an executive position at Holiday Inns Inc. After her children were grown, she took a retail position at a soccer store and eventually became the store manager. Later in life, she became a sales associate at The Gift Horse in Germantown, TN where she enjoyed working and made many friends. She was also a member of The Mystic Society of the Memphi and was a "Duchess" on its royal court in 2005. Annette also loved playing bridge and bunko with many of her girlfriends.
Annette was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, and wife and loved her friends. She loved well and was well-loved. She loved sports and enjoyed season tickets for football and basketball at Ole Miss and fun times in the Grove and trips to games with her husband and their friends. One of her grandchildren summed it up well when he said that his grandmother was the most kindhearted and loving woman that he knew, and that she was always loving and always looking out for his best interest, and that she would always greet him with a hug, and always "spoiled her grandkids." It was said by her friends that she never did anything bad in her whole life. She was known for her bright eyes and bright smile.
Annette is survived by her husband Jerome (Jerry) Broadhurst; daughter; Elizabeth Toland (Bobby); son Jay Broadhurst (Beth); sister Beverly Prasher (Terry); 8 grandchildren: Hunter Charles, Blake Charles, Coleman Epperson, Hayden Epperson, Dawson Epperson, Carson Toland, Madeleine Broadhurst, and Zachary Broadhurst; one great grandchild, Arlo Charles, several nieces and nephews, and one spoiled dog, Reggie.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation to celebrate the life of Annette Lou Broadhurst on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Germantown, TN on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with the graveside service to follow.
Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association
, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, MDA, Toys for Tots, St. Jude or the charity of your choice
. Flowers may be sent to the Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.