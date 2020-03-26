|
Annie B. Parrott-Steward 70, of Memphis passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Jeffery E. Steward of Atlanta, GA and Travis C. Steward of Louisville, KY; sisters Cora Williams of Bronx, NY, Rosie Quarles of Plainfield, NJ, Mariel Owens of Gainesville, FL, Deloria Harris of Memphis and Rosemary Cox of Collierville, TN, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing Friday, March 27, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at H.C. Jett-H.C. Ford Funeral Home, 203 Washington St., Collierville, TN. Body will lie in repose on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 10:00 - 10:55 a.m. at Mt. Zion M.B. Church Family Life Center, 45 Good Springs Loop in Rossville, TN. A private funeral service with immediate family will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Mt. Zion M.B. Church cemetery. Rev. Wallace Montague, Pastor officiating.
H.C. Jett-H.C. Ford Funeral Home
(901) 853-2323
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020