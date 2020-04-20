Resources
Annie Bell Jackson Carbins

Annie Bell Jackson Carbins Obituary
Annie Bell Jackson Carbins

Annie Bell Jackson Carbins (91), was born on May 26, 1928, the youngest, and last survivor of eight children born to the union of the late Henry Jackson and Callie Shelton Jackson in Memphis, TN. She departed this life on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Annie B. affirmed her faith in Christ at an early age at Middle Baptist Church Whitehaven where her ancestors were among the founders.

Annie B. Jackson attended Geeter Elementary and High School. She married Leslie Carbins in 1945 and to this union eight children were born. Willie Lee Carbins, Ruby Lee Carbins and bonus son Harry Manning (Katherine) preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her memory; Dorris Carbins, Charles Carbins (Doris) of Gary IN, Annette Pendleton, Joan Carbins, Michael Carbins (Vivian), and Dr. Debbie Lynn Carbins Hamilton (David) of San Antonio, TX. She also leaves twenty-one grandchildren who adored her, twenty-eight great grandchildren, and ten great great grandchildren who affectionately called her "Granny B". She was the "last" auntie to a host of nieces and nephews, among them William "Donnell" Jackson (nephew) and Debra Pruitt (niece) who called her daily.

Services are entrusted to EH Ford Funeral Home, Memphis, TN. Public viewing April 23, 2020 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020
