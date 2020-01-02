Resources
Annie Catherine Smith Hobbs

Annie Catherine Smith Hobbs Obituary
Annie Catherine Smith Hobbs

Memphis - Annie Catherine Smith Hobbs passed away peacefully on Christmas morning, Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Memphis, TN.

Annie was born on March 12, 1926, in Tchula, MS. She was married to the late Elder Fred Attneave Hobbs and they celebrated 67 years of marriage.

She leaves behind three sons, Sylvester (Georgia), Plentimore (Caroll), and Melvin (Chelaynn) 2 daughters, Lula (Jonathan), Freddie and a sister, Edna Streeter, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Funeral Home on 1161 Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis, TN.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at New Hope Baptist Church on 2350 Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis, TN. The interment will follow at New Park Cemetery.
