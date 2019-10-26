Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Annie Laurie Alder Obituary
Annie Laurie Alder

Memphis - Annie Laurie Alder, 100, passed away on October 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Lewis J. Alder. Mrs. Alder retired from Dean Witter Reynolds, now Morgan Stanley, after 39 1/2 years where she was an Associate Vice President and Operations Manager. Annie Laurie was a charter member of Colonial Park United Methodist Church, where she attended and had been a Sunday school teacher. She sang in the choir and a past member of the Board of Directors. She and Lewis had been members of Colonial Country Club since 1967 where she was a member of the 9 Holes Golf Group and a member of the Interclub 9 Hole Golf Group. She had been a member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary for many years. She enjoyed bridge and was a member of several groups. Mrs. Alder is survived by two nephews Rick Jones (Pam) of Collierville, TN and Randy Jones of Dallas, TX, one niece, Janet Maynard of Austin, Texas, several Godchildren, one very special, more like a granddaughter, Tina Goode of Nashville, TN, and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the service time at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Colonial Park United Methodist Church or a charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
