Annie Lee Irvin
Annie Lee Irvin made her heavenly transition on October 1, 2019. Throughout her life, "Mama Ann" worked tirelessly as an educator and philanthropist. She is survived by devoted grandson, Nickolas Lee (Robyn), great-granddaughter, Sydney Rose Lee, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation: Tuesday, October 8, 4:00-6:00 p.m., N.J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home. Homegoing Celebration: Wednesday, October 9, 11:00 a.m., Greater Whitestone Missionary Baptist Church, 917 S. Wellington. Interment: Elmwood Cemetery
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 6, 2019