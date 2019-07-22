|
Annie Lee Parnell
Collierville - Annie Lee Jones Parnell, 95, longtime resident of Collierville, Tennessee, and a resident of Germantown for the past 12 years died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Methodist Hospice Residence in Memphis. She was born October 26, 1923, near Forrest City, Arkansas, to the Trail family that had farmed in St. Francis County, Arkansas, since before the Civil War. A bookkeeper at McGinnis Oil Co. in Collierville, she was a member of St. Patrick's Presbyterian Church in Collierville and later Germantown Presbyterian Church. She had lived at Germantown Plantation Senior Living Community for the last five years. She was a devoted Christian and never happier than gardening, reading, traveling, particularly with "the grandmothers," and raising her Golden Retrievers. She is survived by her brother, Vernon (Dora) Trail of Ranchos Palos Verdes, California; her children, Robert (Kit) N. Jones Jr. of Palmer, Alaska; Tom (Carolyn) Jones of Germantown; Sandra Jones Williams of Bristol, Virginia; her step-children, Dan Parnell of Oakland, Tennessee; Bill (Debbie) Parnell of Somerville, Tennessee; Diane Kinney of Collierville; her grandchildren, Adrienne Jones (Matt) Timberlake of Memphis; Kelly Allison Hill of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida; Stephanie Williams (Brynt) Hite of Asheville, N.C.; Melissa Williams Mumpower of Bristol, Virginia; Robert M. Williams of Bristol; Wendy Parnell (Chad) Blankenship of Collierville; Jenifer Barron (Rod) Yates of Collierville; Tricia Barron King of Collierville; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husbands, both of Collierville, Robert Nall Jones who died in 1968, and Daniel Reid Parnell who died in 2003; her brothers, William James Trail of Forrest City, Woodrow Wilson Trail of Forrest City, and Warren Harding Trail of Haynes, Arkansas; sisters, Myra Trail Crowe of Florence, Alabama; Pat Trail Anderson of Atlanta; and Edna Eleanor Trail of Haynes, Arkansas; and granddaughters, Emily Jones Shrader of Memphis and Kimberly Anne Parnell of Somerville. A family graveside service will be held at Forrest Park Cemetery in Forrest City, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Methodist Hospice Residence, 6416 Quince Road, Memphis, TN 38119. Online condolences can be made at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 22, 2019