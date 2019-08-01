|
Annie Louise Caples
Memphis - Ms. Annie Louise Caples,75, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She is survived by a daughter Kimberly Y. Caples and granddaughter Kemima T. Caples; three sisters: Sarah B. Caple, Willie M. Wade and Annette Caple; and two brothers Everlee Caple and Bruce E. Caple. The Service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m., at the Greater St. Matthew M. B. Church, 406 Summerwood, with burial at Forest Hill Cemetery-Midtown.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 1, 2019