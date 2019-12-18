|
|
Annie M. Layton Wells
Bartlett - Annie M. Layton Wells, 93, of Bartlett, TN passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Orion E. Wells; son, Leslie S. Wells; and her sibling, Orville W. Layton.
Mrs. Wells is survived by her daughters, Dianne Hudson, Terri Day, Rebecca Wells (Karen); multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and her sibling Robert L. Layton.
Mrs. Wells was a member of Raleigh United Methodist Church, a member of the UMW, and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Family will receive friends from 9:00am to 10:00am on Saturday, December 21st at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 10:00am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019