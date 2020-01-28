|
Annie Mae Clemons
Munford - Ms Annie Mae Clemons, age 79, of Munford, Tennessee passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis, Tennessee.
There will be a viewing for Ms Clemons on Friday, January 31st from 5 - 7 p.m. at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053. Her funeral will take place on Saturday, February 1st at 10 a.m, Saint Mark M.B. Church, 3220 Wilkinsville Road, Drummonds, Tennessee 38023.
Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Gardens on Wilkinsville Road, Drummonds, Tennessee.
Jefferson Mortuary, Inc
7788 Church Street
Millington, Tennessee 38053
(901) 872-8800 Phone
(901) 872-4722 Fax
[email protected]
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020