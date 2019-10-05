|
|
Annie Rimmer
Southaven, MS - Annie Rimmer, 76, of Southaven, MS passed away October 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rimmer and a son, Mike Rimmer. She leaves one son, Gary Rimmer and two daughters, Paula Wasson and Suzanne Warren, and seven grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 at Oakdale Funeral Home - Parsons, TN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Peace Chapel in Scotts Hill, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 5, 2019