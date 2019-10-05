Services
Oakdale Funeral Home Decatur County
2544 Tennessee Avenue North
Parsons, TN 38363
(731) 847-3200
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Oakdale Funeral Home Decatur County
2544 Tennessee Avenue North
Parsons, TN 38363
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Oakdale Funeral Home Decatur County
2544 Tennessee Avenue North
Parsons, TN 38363
Annie Rimmer


1942 - 2019
Annie Rimmer Obituary
Annie Rimmer

Southaven, MS - Annie Rimmer, 76, of Southaven, MS passed away October 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rimmer and a son, Mike Rimmer. She leaves one son, Gary Rimmer and two daughters, Paula Wasson and Suzanne Warren, and seven grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 at Oakdale Funeral Home - Parsons, TN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Peace Chapel in Scotts Hill, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 5, 2019
