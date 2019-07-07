Services
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-9778
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
Interment
Following Services
R. H. Cemetery
Covington, TN
Annie Ruth Myers

Annie Ruth Myers Obituary
Annie Ruth Myers

Drummonds - Annie Ruth Myers, 89, member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church and former owner of Frayser Maid Restaurant, died July 5, 2019. She leaves her husband of 68 years, Larry Myers; children Pam (Kenny) Dallas of Arlington, Billy Ray Myers of Memphis, and Dewayne (Suzette) Myers of Drummonds; siblings Dorothy Meredith of Memphis and Robert McDivitt of Nashville; six grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs. Myers will be Monday, July 8, from 10AM until service time at 12PM, all at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home. Interment will follow in R. H. Cemetery, Covington, TN.

Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home

901 476 9778

www.maleyyarbrough.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 7, 2019
