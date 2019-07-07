|
Annie Ruth Myers
Drummonds - Annie Ruth Myers, 89, member of Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church and former owner of Frayser Maid Restaurant, died July 5, 2019. She leaves her husband of 68 years, Larry Myers; children Pam (Kenny) Dallas of Arlington, Billy Ray Myers of Memphis, and Dewayne (Suzette) Myers of Drummonds; siblings Dorothy Meredith of Memphis and Robert McDivitt of Nashville; six grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs. Myers will be Monday, July 8, from 10AM until service time at 12PM, all at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home. Interment will follow in R. H. Cemetery, Covington, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 7, 2019