Services
Anthony Funeral Home
135 South 16th Street
West Memphis, AR 72301
(870) 735-8680
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony B. McKinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony B. McKinney Obituary
Anthony B. McKinney

West Memphis - ANTHONY B. MCKINNEY, 55, of West Memphis, died January 31; Services Saturday, February 8, 12 noon at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 494 S Parkway E, Memphis; Visitation will start from 10 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the service; Burial on Monday, February 10, 10:30 a.m. in New Park Cemetery, Memphis; He is survived by Helen Blue of West Memphis; his mother, Annie Mae McKinney of Memphis; five daughters, Alexis McKinney, Aliyah McKinney, Amy McKinney, Janyah Perdue and Chayse McKinney all of Memphis; four sisters, Barbara Nash, Jacklyn Kimble, Margaret (Kenneth) Harris and Regina (Richard) McGhee all of Memphis and seven grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -