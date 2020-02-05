|
|
Anthony B. McKinney
West Memphis - ANTHONY B. MCKINNEY, 55, of West Memphis, died January 31; Services Saturday, February 8, 12 noon at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, 494 S Parkway E, Memphis; Visitation will start from 10 a.m. to 12 noon prior to the service; Burial on Monday, February 10, 10:30 a.m. in New Park Cemetery, Memphis; He is survived by Helen Blue of West Memphis; his mother, Annie Mae McKinney of Memphis; five daughters, Alexis McKinney, Aliyah McKinney, Amy McKinney, Janyah Perdue and Chayse McKinney all of Memphis; four sisters, Barbara Nash, Jacklyn Kimble, Margaret (Kenneth) Harris and Regina (Richard) McGhee all of Memphis and seven grandchildren.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020