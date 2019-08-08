|
Anthony Brown
Olive Branch, MS - Anthony Clay Brown, age 40, of Olive Branch, MS, formerly of Caledonia, MS, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Southaven, MS.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM at New Salem Baptist Church, with Rev. John Alexander officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Egger Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 PM at New Salem Baptist Church. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory, College St. location, is in charge of arrangements.
Anthony was born on Friday, September 8, 1978, in Columbus, MS.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Andrea Hudson Brown; sons, Trent and Zach Brown; parents, James W. and Gloria Shepherd Brown; sister, Morgan Brown Egger and her husband, Matt; sisters-in-law, Stacy Price and her husband, Richie, and Krystal McCaa and her husband, Matt; nieces, Jaiden and Layla Egger and Sabriana and Sarah McCaa; nephews, Baylee Price and Sam McCaa; father-in-law and mother- in-law, Jimmy and Sandy Hudson; and his special K-9 buddies, Alex, Dak and Tonka.
He is preceded in death by grandparents, James O. and Myrtle Brown and Clay and Floyie Shepherd.
While growing up, Anthony played for many baseball teams starting at age 4. He graduated from Caledonia High School in 1997. He was a member of the baseball team from 7th-12th grade. He played Jr. and Sr. American Legion Baseball for the Bryan Packers of West Point, MS. He then went on to East Mississippi Community College from 1997-1999 and was a member of the East MS Lions Baseball team for 2 years until he graduated in 1999. During his baseball career, he was a pitcher. He attended Mississippi State University the summer of 1999. He was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.
He started his Walmart career in Store 495 in Columbus, MS, on June 1, 1999. In 2001, he was promoted into management at Store 115 in West Point, MS. In 2002, he became an assistant manager for Store 1468 in Batesville, MS. In 2006, he moved to Starkville, MS, and was the assistant manager for Store 112. In 2009, he was promoted to Co-Manager for Store 495 in Columbus, MS. In 2012, he was promoted to Store Manager for Store 448 in Shreveport, LA. In 2013, he moved to Store 278 in Shreveport, LA. In 2014, he became the Store Manager for Store 848 in Southaven, MS. Anthony was very dedicated to his stores and his associates. He also enjoyed going to watch Pro Baseball games especially the Atlanta Braves and attending the MSU Football games with his family.
Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Egger, Richie Price, Matt McCaa, Todd Stanley, Brad Sullivan, Hayden Holley and Matt Atkins.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Walmart Store 848 of Southaven, MS, all past and present Walmart Management and associates, Sammy Sappington, Brett King, Mel Searcy, Ear- nest Robinson, Zack Dickerson, Desoto County Sheriffs Dept., Southaven Police Dept. Southaven MS Chamber of Commerce, 2016, Boys of Summer 13V Baseball team, and all former base- ball teammates and coaches and Caledonia High School graduating Class of 1997.
Memorials may be made to LeBonheur Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 8, 2019