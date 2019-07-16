|
|
Dr. Anthony G. Hillier
Cheyenne - Dr. Anthony G. Hillier, 55, of Cheyenne passed away July 9, 2019 in Cheyenne.
He was born October 3, 1963 in Memphis, TN to Jerry and Betty Hillier. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an Emergency Room physician at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his son, Samuel Hillier of Tucson, AZ; and his mother Betty Dooley of Coldwater, MS.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Michael Wayne Hillier.
With Dr. Hillier's love of medicine and the outdoors, donations may be made to any charity that reflects his passions, or the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation, directed toward the Emergency Department.
Private services have been held. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 16, 2019