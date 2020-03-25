Services
Snow Funeral Home - Memphis
1382 FLORIDA ST
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 946-9726
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
1208 Florida St.

Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Second Baptist Church
1208 Florida St.

Anthony Jerome Byrd

Anthony Jerome Byrd Obituary
Anthony Jerome Byrd

Anthony Jerome Byrd 53 passed away March 16, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, March 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church 1208 Florida St. Service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church 980 Stateline Rd. Interment In New Park Cemetery. Family Repast will be held following the service at 2050 Elvis Presley BLVD. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the service will be limited to family only. Streaming will be available at brownbaptist.org. Please take precaution on Friday before paying respect to the family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
