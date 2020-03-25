|
|
Anthony Jerome Byrd
Anthony Jerome Byrd 53 passed away March 16, 2020. Visitation will be held Friday, March 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Second Baptist Church 1208 Florida St. Service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church 980 Stateline Rd. Interment In New Park Cemetery. Family Repast will be held following the service at 2050 Elvis Presley BLVD. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the service will be limited to family only. Streaming will be available at brownbaptist.org. Please take precaution on Friday before paying respect to the family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020