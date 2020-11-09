Anthony Westbrook



Olive Branch - Anthony Westbrook, 20 of Olive Branch, died Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born May 20, 2000 to Alvin and Shelia Westbrook.



Anthony graduated from Center Hill High School in 2018, where he made lifelong friendships. He developed his passion for mechanical engineering in high school. Anthony attended Southwest Community College and graduated with his associate degree.



Anthony leaves to cherish his memories to his loving parents: Alvin and Shelia Westbrook; his five siblings, Erica Sherley, Kiannah Alexander, Alvin Westbrook, Kylan Westbrook, Aiden Westbrook; niece, Khari Murden; five aunts, Angie Middlebrook, Adrianne Christopher, Greta Sears, LaTosha Winters, and Mary Ann Johnson; three uncles: James Crutchfield, Micheal Westbrook, and Anthony Westbrook, and a host of cousins and friends. The interment will take place Saturday, November 14 at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park South Woods Cemetery, 5485 Hacks Cross Road Memphis, TN 38125.



Services entrusted to M. J. Edwards Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store