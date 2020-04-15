Resources
1953 - 2020
Memphis - Antoinette Alicia Robinson, 67, of Memphis, TN departed this life Friday, April 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Peace Lutheran Church to celebrate her life.

Antoinette Alicia Robinson was born in Chicago, IL to Alice Campbell and Thomas Richardson Sr. on February 6, 1953. She was a graduate of Northside High School class of 1971. She was the Pastor for Peace Lutheran Church and was known as "Pastor Tonie". She was one of the organizer of Trinity Ministries at Peace Lutheran Church where she and many volunteers served the homeless. Antoinette leaves to cherish her husband James Robinson, two children Marcus Randolph (Diroyce) and Rainey Harris (Michael). Sisters Pamela Baro and Andrea Ward (Will), mother Alice Campbell, six Grandchildren and a host of friends and family she loved dearly.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
