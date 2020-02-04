|
|
Antonino Incardona
Antonino Incardona, 83, passed away peacefully on Feb 2, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Memphis, Tennessee, where Dr. Incardona (PhD) was a Microbiologist at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. He was a second-generation owner of Inco Beverage, Inc., the business started by his parents Joseph and Amelia Incardona of Johnstown, Pa. Nino was a camping enthusiast who took his family and their tent to 48 of the states. Over the years, he and his wife made many wonderful memories during their world travels.
He was a former active parishioner and lector at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Memphis, before moving to Florham Park, NJ, during retirement. He was a resident of Brookdale Assisted Living in Florham Park, where he was well loved and cared for.
Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Mary Clare Incardona (Ludwig). Loving father of Lisa Incardona, Joseph Incardona, his wife Cathy, John Incardona, his wife Megan, James Incardona and his wife Barbara. Doting grandfather to Katie, Matthew, Sam, and Bobby, Danny and Anneliese, Elisabeth and Luke. Dear brother to Nancy Rizzo (Incardona) and her husband Raymond.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020