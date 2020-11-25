Antonio Covington



Memphis - Antonio Covington was born July 28, 1962 in Memphis, TN to the late JL Covington and Pearlie Covington.



He peacefully entered eternal rest on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



Antonio attended Fairley High School and graduated Class of 1981. He was employed by Blues City Brewery as a batcher. Previous employment included Wonder Bread for 23 years where he held several positions.



Antonio affectionately known as "Coach Tony" had a passion for football which led to over 20 years of coaching Pee Wee Football. Tony dedicated the last 17 years to the Whitehaven Rams Organization which he founded. Football for him was more than a game, it was about teaching fundamentals and mentoring boys and girls to become responsible young adults. His coaching career touched the lives of over 1,000 football players and 400 cheerleaders. Coach Tony loved and believed in them all!



In 2004, he met the love of his life, June, while on the field coaching. After many happy years together he realized that she understood his love of the game and the importance of mentoring and asked her to be his wife in 2011.



He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, June Covington; three sons he raised, Jalen Hollimon, Jamil Golden and Maurice Crawford; one sister, Loretta Underwood (Wrennie); two brothers, Michael Covington (Barbara); Derrick Covington (Erica); all of Memphis, Tennessee; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.



Berean Missionary Baptist Church - Nov 28, 2020, 1666 E. Raines Rd., Memphis, TN. Visitation 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, Services 12:00 noon. Interment immediately following:- Elmwood Cemetery, 824 So. Dudley St, Memphis, TN 38104









