|
|
April L. Duncan-Warren
Memphis
April Lee Duncan-Warren, 46, passed away on April 18, 2019. She was born in Memphis, TN and she attended Highpoint Church in Memphis. April loved horses and now she is "riding horses in heaven". She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalie Duncan and grandmother, Johnnie Davenport. She leaves her husband, John David Warren; her daughter, Brianna Marie Duncan (Chad); her son, Ian David Warren; father, Charlie Duncan (Joann); grandson, Bentley Axton Cox; three sisters, Desiree Barry (Van), Nancy Taylor, Laura Gullicksen, one brother, Raymond Sanders and many other beloved family and friends.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 PM Wednesday, April 24 at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East with service immediately following at 2 PM. 901-382-1000 / www.foresthillfh.com
Burial will be in Forest Hill Midtown Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019