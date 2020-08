Or Copy this URL to Share

Share April's life story with friends and family

Share April's life story with friends and family

April Louise Adams Swanson



April Louise Adams Swanson went to be with Jesus on August 23, 2020, at the age of 43. She leaves behind her son, Tully; sister, Stephanie Stovall; and parents, Dana and Nancy Adams. High Point Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store