Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
1923 - 2019
Ardell Scrader Obituary
Ardell Scrader

Memphis - age 95, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Ardell was born October 6, 1923.

Ardell had worked in the grocery business for many years where she owned and operated stores with her family. She was also a devoted volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital where she recorded the most volunteer hours of anyone.

She was preceded in death by husbands Frank Favazza and Ridley Shrader; and Daughter, Mary Elizabeth Kerby.

Ardell is survived by Daughter, Mona Hector (Freddie); Brother Edward Xiques; She was blessed with 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

The family will gather to receive friends Wednesday, July 17 from 5 to 7 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave. A rosary service will follow at 7 PM. The funeral mass will be held Thursday, July 18 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 17, 2019
