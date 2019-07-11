Services
St Peter Missionary Baptist
1410 Pillow St
Memphis, TN 38106
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church
1410 Pillow Street
Memphis, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
1663 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN
Memphis - Mrs. Arelious Sharkey, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on July 6, 2019. A visitation for Arelious will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 1410 Pillow Street, Memphis, TN 38106. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery, 1663 Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis, TN 38106.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 11, 2019
