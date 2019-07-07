|
|
Argieline Jones Brower
Cordova - Argieline Jones Brower, 85 of Cordova passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a retired office manager for Aircraft Supply Company Aviall, a member of Memphis Horticulture Society, was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, where she was very active with the senior and choir program. Argieline also loved gardening, interior decorating and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Brower; sisters, Nita Jane Jones and Annette Weir. Argieline is survived by her daughter, Kim Batson and husband Nick of Cordova; son, Brent Brower of Cordova; sister, Imogene Frye of Cordova; grandchildren, Nicole Batson of Cordova and Sydney Batson of Memphis.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd., Bartlett, TN. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Highland Heights Presbyterian Church, 2855 Morning Sun Rd., Cordova, TN 38016
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Highland Heights Presbyterian Church (floral or music) in memory of Argieline.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 7, 2019