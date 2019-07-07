Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 388-5135
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Highland Heights Presbyterian Church
2855 Morning Sun Rd
Cordova,, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Argieline Brower
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Argieline Jones Brower

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Argieline Jones Brower Obituary
Argieline Jones Brower

Cordova - Argieline Jones Brower, 85 of Cordova passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was a retired office manager for Aircraft Supply Company Aviall, a member of Memphis Horticulture Society, was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church, where she was very active with the senior and choir program. Argieline also loved gardening, interior decorating and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Brower; sisters, Nita Jane Jones and Annette Weir. Argieline is survived by her daughter, Kim Batson and husband Nick of Cordova; son, Brent Brower of Cordova; sister, Imogene Frye of Cordova; grandchildren, Nicole Batson of Cordova and Sydney Batson of Memphis.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd., Bartlett, TN. A memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Highland Heights Presbyterian Church, 2855 Morning Sun Rd., Cordova, TN 38016

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Highland Heights Presbyterian Church (floral or music) in memory of Argieline.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now