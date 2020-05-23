Arlie Ray AventCockrum, MS - Arlie Ray Avent, 84, of Cockrum, MS, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home. Mr. Avent was born in Phillip, MS, to the late R.B. and Mable Avent. He retired from BF Goodrich, DeSoto County Schools, and Mt. Zion Baptist Church and also was the owner of a local convenience store. He loved the Lord and had a passion for visiting the sick. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Amy Avent and his brother, Bubba Avent. Survivors include two daughters, Angela Smith (Philip) and Allyson Brigance (Kyle), his sister, Betty Sue Coleman, and five grandchildren, Megan Skelton, Blake Milton, Wesley Milton, Anna Brigance, and Garrison Brigance. The family will receive friends Monday, May 25, 2020 from 9am until the funeral service begins at 11am, all at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 9290 MS-306, Coldwater, MS 38618. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.