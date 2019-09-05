Services
Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
290 Goodman Road East
Southaven, MS 38671
(662) 349-9720
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Arlie "Tootsie" Skelton Obituary
Arlie "Tootsie" Skelton

Southaven, MS - Arlie "Tootsie" Skelton, 88, passed away on September 2, 2019, at his home in Southaven, Mississippi. The family will receive friends Friday, September 6, at Twin Oaks Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM funeral services will follow. Interment will be in Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.

Tootsie was a Sergeant in the US Marines, retired from 35 years of civil service work with the US Treasury, a member of the Memphis Amateur Sports Hall of Fame, an accomplished fastpitch softball player, loved fishing, but most of all loved his family especially his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Arlie and Louise Skelton, three siblings; Sonny Skelton, Bobbie Muller, and Bootsie Hair.

Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years Mrs. Dolores "Dolly" Skelton, five children; Barta Johnson (Danny), Teresa Benefield (Rick), Mike Moore (Oma), Scott Moore (Carina), and Tim Roberts (Tanya), 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, one brother Maurice "Spanky" Skelton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 5, 2019
