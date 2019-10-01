|
|
Arline Wertz
Memphis - Arline Ruth (Wiss) Wertz died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at age 94. She was born on October 6, 1924 in High Hill, Missouri, the 5th of 10 children born to John Peter Wiss and Virginia Lee Whitman Wiss.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alton Sunday Wertz; her son, Raymond Alton Wertz; her parents; and sisters, Vera Eileen (Wiss) Strack, Ollie Mae (Wiss) Bauer, Ina Purl (Wiss) Riechman, Katheryn Elizabeth (Wiss) Wheeler and Wilma Jean (Wiss) Vogt. She is survived by her son, Richard Alan Wertz; granddaughter, Rachael Cade Wertz; sisters, Rose Etta (Wiss) Begemann and Virginia Maxine (Wiss) Witte; and her brothers, John Oliver Wiss and Floyd Franklin Wiss.
The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Kirby Pines Estates for their dedicated help.
The family asks that any memorials be made to the United States Navy Memorial in Washington, DC.
Services and burial were held on September 27, 2019 in Ashland, Ohio.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 1, 2019