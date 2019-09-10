|
|
Arlyne Angel Lovett
Cordova - Arlyne A. Lovett, 85, of Cordova, TN died September 8, 2019. Arlyne was born in Memphis, TN on July 5, 1934. She graduated from Snowden School, Central High School and attended Memphis State. While a senior at Central, she was chosen Sweetheart of Phi Omega Kappa Fraternity. She also graduated from The Patricia Stevens School of Modeling. For many years she freelanced as a model for Lowensteins, Thalheimers, Julius Lewis, Jack Lewis Furs along with Jewel Myers boutique and several boutiques in Memphis. Arlyne was employed by First Tennessee Bank in various positions for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years Howard B. Lovett, her parents Jeanette and Sam Angel, her son Fred Lovett, and Isaac Gruber her companion of 15 years. She is survived by her children Kim Rosenblum, Stacie Rosenblum, Charles Rosenblum (Regina), Sharlyn Dirolf (Bob), Hal Lovett (Kimmie), Dr. Flynn Lovett (Sue), her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Stephen Angel and his wife Carole and her sister Bettye Rubin Neuwelt. Arlyne wished to acknowledge Ginger Scott, and Greg Gruber as a special part of her extended family. Also, a special note of appreciation goes to "Nannie" Dean for her 35 years of loving service.
Arlyne was a lifelong member of Hadassah and a member of Temple Israel.
The funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at The Sam Abraham Chapel in Baron Hirsch Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 10, 2019