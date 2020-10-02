Armond Joseph GrandiMemphis - Armond Joseph Grandi, 93 years of age was born of immigrant parents, Olinto Grandi, of Valdotavo, Italy and Adolfina Bertoni Grandi of Marseille, France whose mother was French and her father was Italian. She grew up in Luca, Italy.Armond retired from the Illinois Central Railroad after 43 years as a steam and diesel locomotive machinist. He was a Navy veteran if World War II in the South Pacific and in the Philippine Islands.Armond was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 36 years, Louise Bursi Grandi.He was also preceded in death by his three sisters, Thelma Littleton (Henry), Mary Frances "Dolly" Keyes Pino (Jimmy Keyes and Frank Pino), Rena Robison (Lowell) and brother, Raymond (Sue)., two nieces, Sally Littleton Lilly and Janice Keyes Carter, nephews, Ronald Carson (Linda), Lowell Robison (Patricia), Phillip and David Harper.Armond was an avid Bocce Player with the Memphis Italian Society Bocce Club when he won the Singles Tournament two times and placed second four times.He also enjoyed bowling and won the Knights of Columbus Southern singles Scratch Tournament in Houston, Texas in 1964.He and Charlie Giacosa won the Knights of Columbus Scratch Tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1961. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Stritch 616.Armond often said he did not know what what he would have done if not been for his wonderful and faithful nieces and nephews.His niece, Donna Robison took him everywhere he needed to go, bought his groceries for him, took him to doctor appointments, and called him twice everyday. His niece Carolyn Johnson and husband, Robert, took him to doctor appointments and made purchases for him. His nephew, Deacon, Henry Littlejohn (Jeanne) brought him communion and also took him for doctor appointments as well as other places he needed to go. His nieces on his wife's side, Diane and husband Mark Markee would always check on him and went to Costco for him. Patricia Fowler would come by and straighten up his house for him. Becky Hamrick helped him with his medical needs. Debbi Bursi assisted him in financial matters. His wife's nephew, Tony Gallini, helped with any electrical needs. These nieces and nephews on his wife's side loved him as their real uncle. Armond was a parishioner of the Church of the Holy Spirit.Although we have not been able to physically see him since March due to the pandemic, he was never forgotten. The family wishes to thank everyone who has been there for him and cared for his needs at this difficult time.A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4 at Memphis Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm. The funeral mass will be held Monday, October 5 at 10am at Catholic Church of the Holy Spirit. Burial will follow the funeral mass in Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Church of the Holy Spirit or Ave Maria.