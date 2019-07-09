Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Baptist Church Chelsea
500 North Fourth Street
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
First Baptist Church Chelsea
500 North Fourth Street
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church Chelsea
500 North Fourth Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnette McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnette D. McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnette D. McDonald Obituary
Arnette D. McDonald

Memphis - Mrs. Arnette D. McDonald, 88, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Her husband, Howard McDonald preceded her in death. Her sisters, Charlsye M. Brooks and Romanita M. Morris also preceded her in death. She leaves behind loving nieces, nephews and friends. All services will be held at First Baptist Church Chelsea, 500 North Fourth Street. Visitation will be Friday, July 12th from 4 to 7 pm and Saturday, July 13th from 10 to 11:45am. Funeral Services will be at noon, Saturday, July 13th with burial immediately following. Pastor Dr. Justin R. Holloway, officiating. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery Mid-Town, 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd. Flowers and memorials may be sent to Golden Gate Funeral Home, 734 Vance Ave, Memphis TN, 901-521-6767.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.