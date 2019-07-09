|
Arnette D. McDonald
Memphis - Mrs. Arnette D. McDonald, 88, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019. Her husband, Howard McDonald preceded her in death. Her sisters, Charlsye M. Brooks and Romanita M. Morris also preceded her in death. She leaves behind loving nieces, nephews and friends. All services will be held at First Baptist Church Chelsea, 500 North Fourth Street. Visitation will be Friday, July 12th from 4 to 7 pm and Saturday, July 13th from 10 to 11:45am. Funeral Services will be at noon, Saturday, July 13th with burial immediately following. Pastor Dr. Justin R. Holloway, officiating. Interment Forest Hill Cemetery Mid-Town, 1661 Elvis Presley Blvd. Flowers and memorials may be sent to Golden Gate Funeral Home, 734 Vance Ave, Memphis TN, 901-521-6767.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 9, 2019