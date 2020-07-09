Arthur Bruce HarmanArthur Bruce Harman, 82, peacefully went to be with his Lord at his home on July 7, 2020, surrounded by family. He was the husband of Sandra Myracle Harman. Together they shared 53 years of marriage.Bruce was born in Detroit, Michigan, to Arthur Berlin and Meta Lee Harman. He graduated from Messick High School in 1956 and from Christian Brothers College with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1960. He earned his MS and MBA from the University of Memphis. He retired from Memphis Light, Gas, and Water, in 2005 with 43 years of service and from the Tennessee Air National Guard in 1990 with 28 years service.Bruce proudly served as a Deacon at Park Avenue and Audubon Park Baptist Churches. He was a private pilot and loved flying. He had been an active member of the Civil Air Patrol and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He was always at home tinkering with his Corvette and everything mechanical.Bruce is survived by his wife Sandra M. Harman, a brother John(Kathy) of Venice, Florida, and three nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Mary Barron and Rose Burlison.The family will receive friends from 1pm until service time at 2pm, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.Memorials may be made to Audubon Park Baptist Church, 4060 Park Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111.