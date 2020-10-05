Or Copy this URL to Share

Arthur C. Broady



Arthur C Broady- 70 - Oct 2, 2020 graduate of Hernando High class of 1968. Retried manager of Memphis Light, Gas and Water. Visitation Thursday . 4 to 6 pm Funeral Friday Oct 9, 2020 11am all at R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd Interment Calvary Cemetery. Beloved husband of Rev. Dr. DeLois E Broady. Father of Elfren C. Broady (Yolanda), Justin R Broady(Toni). Brother of Charles Louis Broady. He leaves seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 235 8169









