Arthur Gerald Davis
Southaven, MS - Arthur Gerald Davis, 82, of Southaven, Mississippi passed away on April 29, 2019. He was born in Horn Lake, Mississippi in 1937 and graduated from Horn Lake High School. He earned his Bachelors Degree from Mississippi State University and upon graduation he entered the United States Army and later the Corp of Engineers and retired after 33 years of service to his country. He was a life long resident and leader in DeSoto County and was a Charter member of First Baptist Church of Southaven.
Visitation will be from 10am until the funeral service at 11am on Saturday - May 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Southaven Mississippi - 8888 Hwy 51 - Southaven, Mississippi. Internment will follow at Edmondson Cemetery also in Southaven.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne Davis - his parents, Charlie and Allie Davis - a brother, Harry Davis and a sister, Charlene Davis Peyton. He is survived by his daughter, Gayle (Billy) Posey of Germantown, Tennessee and his two sons, Art Davis Jr. (Randall) of Memphis, Tennessee and Greg Davis (Jansen) of Southaven, Mississippi (13) Grandchildren; Cole, Ty, Davis, Will, Kendyl, Grant, Caleb, Annie, Joshua, Allie, Sarah, Macy, and Mark (2) Great-Grandchildren; Cam and Rylee.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to First Baptist Church of Southaven.
The family would like to offer special thanks to his wonderful caregivers Chidae, Ellen, Faith, Frances, and Jackie
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 2 to May 3, 2019