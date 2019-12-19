|
Arthur Lee Johnson
Arthur Lee Johnson 73 passed away December 16, 2019 surrounded by his love ones. He was a hardworking Pilar in the community and co business owner with his wife (Gloria's With Artisitic Art). He leaves behind his legacy of hairstyling and barbering and truly being a man of God. Visitation will be Saturday, December 21 at 12 noon with service to follow at at 2 p.m. at Morning View Baptist Church 1626 Carnegie St. Memphis, TN 38106. Interment in New Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019