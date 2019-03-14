Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
Arthur Lee Mason, 89, of Memphis, TN passed away in his sleep on March 4, 2019.

He was a lifetime member of Highland Heights Baptist Church and a graduate of Treadwell High School. He was a United States Army veteran serving his country in Korea. Mr. Mason retired as a mechanic with Sears Company as well as retiring as Chief in 1988 from Memphis Fire Department.

He was truly loved and is survived by his wife, Margaret Stewart Mason, daughter, Deborah Smith Thompson of Dallas, TX; step children, Diana, David, Debora Ann, and devoted nieces, Nora Parnell, Linda Sherrill, Dorothy Sanders and husbands of, including the late Pam Powell. Visitation with his family will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 1:00-2:00 pm with services following at 2:00 pm at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 14, 2019
