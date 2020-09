Or Copy this URL to Share

Memphis - Arthur Self, 87, passed away on September 18 in Memphis, Tennessee after a brief illness. Mr. Arthur Self was born on April 10, 1933 in Hernando, Mississippi to the late Polk Self and Mattie Lou Self. He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Vera Herron Self, daughter, Mrs. Arnita Self Jackson, son-in-law, Danny Jackson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.









