Arthur Wayne Warren
Atoka - In loving memory of Arthur Wayne Warren, age 73, passed away on 7/29/2019 in Memphis, TN after a long battle with cancer. He was known as "Poppy" to many.
Wayne was born in Millington, TN on 9/25/1945 and was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Rex Warren and Ethel Estelle Strevel.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tina Warren; his sons, Michael Warren and Arthur Wayne Warren II; and daughter, Angelina Johnson. He is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Warren. He was also survived by siblings: Rex Warren Jr, Betty Jean Talley (Duck), Mary Washington, Thomas Warren, and Judy Rushing. Siblings preceded in death were Charles Warren, Doris Warren, Shirley Erwin, and Patty Lou Carlton.
Wayne attended school in Millington TN. He has always lived in the surrounding areas. He retired from Process and Power in Memphis, TN after 36 years.
He was a devoted father and family man. He loved the simple things in life and found relaxation and pleasure in the mountains, the seaside, and on cruises. He would take long rides and walks along the river to take in all the beauty.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. To know him was to love him.
A heartfelt thanks for all of you who stood by us during these trying times and who unselfishly gave of yourselves and time to be with us. A special thanks to caregivers Dottie Johnson, Brittany Beard, Dwane Washington and the Wallace's. All of you made this transition easier.
Family visitation will be held on Friday, August 2nd, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with funeral services to celebrate his life held on the following day, Saturday, August 3rd, at 11:00 AM at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home, 6755 Highway 51 North, Millington, TN 38053. Fellowship will be held following Saturday service and burial at the funeral home.
RIP Poppy! You will live in our Hearts forever!
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 1, 2019