Ashton Charles Lewis



Age 88, passed on November 1, 2020. Visitation Monday November 9, 11:00-12:00 Funeral at 12:00 at St. Augustine Catholic Church 1169 Kerr Ave.



He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Vicki Johnson-Lewis, one daughter, Bernice L. Hayes and two sisters, Bernice Hayes and Gloria Alsandor, two grandchildren. R. S. Lewis & Sons in charge 901 526-326 .









