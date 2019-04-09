Resources
Asuka Taga Yow, 40, of Memphis, TN and Nara, Japan, passed away on April 3, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family in her home.

Asuka was born May 29, 1978, in Osaka, Japan, to Haruki and Makie Taga. She is survived by her parents, brother Yuki Taga, sister Naoko Taga, husband Jeremy Yow, and sons Vincent and Evan Yow.

Asuka moved with her family to Memphis from Japan in 1994. She graduated from Germantown High School in 1996. She received degrees from the University of Memphis and Michigan State University, both in Piano Performance.

Asuka was passionate about piano, cooking, teaching others, and spreading kindness. Asuka's greatest passion was her unequivocal devotion to her sons and family. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, joyful demeanor, mouth-watering food, and positive influence on others. Asuka was also known to "cut a rug" with her signature fast moves and upbeat tempo.

Her life's passions were evident in her work with children and students as she taught both class and private piano lessons, as well as, preschoolers at Idlewild Presbyterian. Asuka spent the last years of her life inspiring and leading adults towards their best healthy lives. She was employed with Memphis Tilth as a Community Kitchen Coordinator, working within a food insecure neighborhood, teaching and educating her students how to make healthier food choices.

Her family is sincerely grateful for all of the incredible love and support she and they were given throughout her long battle with cancer.

A celebration of her life is scheduled for Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 6 pm in the University Theater at Christian Brothers University. White flowers are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to : Asuka's Family for Travel to Japan

https://www.gofundme.com/fly-asuka-home?viewupdates=1&rcid=r01-155434524145-d4c6507bccce4aed&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_email%2B1137-update-supporters-v5b&fbclid=IwAR10rZV2ne1tYcUZ6WZNwgzA0BXcjLct-CKimjj2QnGpDKsKmi8t58ktJyc

Or consider donating in Asuka's name to Memphis Tilth: https://www.memphistilth.org/donate-1
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 9, 2019
